The model and driver Natacha Jaitt was found dead this morning at a complex for events in the town of Villa La Ñata, in the Buenos Aires Tigre party.

As it transpired, two people who were in the place made a call to 911 and said that there was a person who had vanished.

Up to the complex for Xanadu events, Isla Verde 644, an ambulance arrived from the Emergency Service of Tigre and the doctor Evangelina Serrano found that Jaitt was dead.

This morning there were troops from the Buenos Aires police and it was expected that at 11 o'clock the autopsy would be performed.

The investigation was carried out by prosecutor Sebastián Fitipaldi, from the decentralized Functional Instructional Unit (UFI) of Benavídez.

