Veroli, nun attacks priest by hitting him in the head with a brick

The aggression in the monastery of Santa Maria dei Franconi, where last night a Benedictine Nigerian cloister has flung herself against a priest hitting her head several times with a brick. The episode occurred at the end of the Eucharist at the Benedictines on Friday 21st September afternoon.

The victim, don Taddeo, 37, also a Nigerian, was saved only thanks to the intervention of the other sisters who blocked the religious. Now he is admitted to the hospital of Spaziani in Frosinone where he arrived covered in blood and in serious condition, but not in danger of life. Investigators are trying to understand what is the motive of the act, which would seem to be linked to the ownership of a rosary. According to a first reconstruction for the priest the rosary would belong to the monastery, while for the nun it would be his.